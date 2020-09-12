The Journal Gazette
 
    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

     

    Friday's scores

     

    Adams Central 48, Jay Co. 7

     

    Andrean 47, E. Chicago Central 0

     

    Angola 41, W. Noble 0

     

    Batesville 48, Rushville 14

     

    Bedford N. Lawrence 41, Madison 28

     

    Beech Grove 17, Indpls Scecina 14

     

    Blackford 41, Alexandria 32

     

    Bloomington South 44, Bloomington North 37, OT

     

    Bluffton 45, Woodlan 21

     

    Boone Grove 51, Hammond Noll 20

     

    Bremen 41, Triton 0

     

    Brownsburg 47, Avon 29

     

    Carmel 45, Indpls Pike 44, 2OT

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12

     

    Cascade 56, Cloverdale 0

     

    Castle 35, Ev. Harrison 0

     

    Center Grove 35, Indpls Ben Davis 12

     

    Centerville 35, Winchester 7

     

    Central Noble 27, Prairie Hts. 0

     

    Charlestown 43, N. Harrison 26

     

    Chesterton 45, LaPorte 21

     

    Clarksville 20, Providence 14

     

    Columbia City 45, Huntington North 20

     

    Columbus East 49, Jeffersonville 0

     

    Corydon 43, Scottsburg 7

     

    Covenant Christian 57, Indpls Washington 6

     

    Covington 42, Fountain Central 14

     

    Crown Point 16, Lake Central 7

     

    Culver 20, W. Central 6

     

    Danville 56, Crawfordsville 0

     

    Decatur Central 50, Martinsville 21

     

    Delta 14, Yorktown 7

     

    E. Central 36, Franklin Co. 12

     

    Eastbrook 26, Oak Hill 7

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 61, Taylor 0

     

    Eastside 26, Churubusco 0

     

    Edgewood 10, Owen Valley 7

     

    Elkhart 56, S. Bend Washington 6

     

    Ev. Central 55, Vincennes 7

     

    Ev. Memorial 13, Ev. Mater Dei 10

     

    Ev. North 42, Ev. Reitz 14

     

    Fairfield 44, Fremont 13

     

    Floyd Central 56, New Albany 19

     

    Forest Park 13, Tecumseh 0

     

    Frankfort 40, Southmont 22

     

    Frankton 24, Elwood 21

     

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 38, Ft. Wayne Luers 0

     

    Ft. Wayne North 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 22

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 14, Ft. Wayne South 7

     

    Garrett 39, Lakeland 18

     

    Gary West 46, Bowman Academy 8

     

    Gibson Southern 43, Boonville 35

     

    Glenn 10, Jimtown 7

     

    Hamilton Hts. 41, Northwestern 7

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 21, Fishers 9

     

    Hanover Central 49, River Forest 14

     

    Heritage Christian 52, Eastern Hancock 21

     

    Heritage Hills 36, S. Spencer 7

     

    Highland 35, Lake Station 6

     

    Hobart 38, Culver Academy 0

     

    Homestead 34, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34, 3OT

     

    Indian Creek 49, Brown Co. 8

     

    Indpls Attucks 30, Indpls Manual 18

     

    Indpls Brebeuf 28, Guerin Catholic 7

     

    Indpls Cathedral 39, Indpls Chatard 20

     

    Indpls Lutheran 79, Indpls Shortridge 0

     

    Indpls N. Central 27, Lawrence North 21

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 55, Traders Point Christian 14

     

    Indpls Ritter 28, Speedway 21

     

    Indpls Roncalli 31, Columbus North 27

     

    Indpls Tech 14, Logansport 6

     

    Jasper 45, Ev. Bosse 0

     

    Kankakee Valley 44, N. Newton 8

     

    Knightstown 13, Union City 8

     

    Knox 14, N. Judson 0

     

    Kokomo 28, McCutcheon 23

     

    LaVille 17, Winamac 6

     

    Lafayette Jeff 76, Lafayette Harrison 55

     

    Lapel 36, Shenandoah 31

     

    Lawrenceburg 56, Greensburg 14

     

    Leo 35, New Haven 8

     

    Linton 46, N. Vermillion 7

     

    Lowell 47, Griffith 28

     

    Maconaquah 31, Whitko 28

     

    Manchester 41, Rochester 14

     

    Marion 49, Anderson 0

     

    Merrillville 58, Portage 19

     

    Mishawaka Marian 35, New Prairie 14

     

    Mississinewa 34, Madison-Grant 12

     

    Mitchell 28, Eastern (Greene) 6

     

    Monroe Central 49, Northeastern 0

     

    Mooresville 41, Greenwood 13

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35, New Palestine 22

     

    Muncie Central 47, Richmond 41

     

    N. Daviess 34, Washington 20

     

    N. Decatur 44, Oldenburg 0

     

    N. Montgomery 44, Delphi 38

     

    N. White 42, Tri-County 18

     

    New Castle 55, Shelbyville 0

     

    Northridge 44, Plymouth 0

     

    Northview 46, W. Vigo 7

     

    Norwell 45, Bellmont 0

     

    Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 21, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13

     

    Parke Heritage 59, Carroll (Flora) 12

     

    Pendleton Hts. 35, Greenfield 18

     

    Penn 30, E. Noble 24

     

    Perry Central 28, Paoli 8

     

    Pioneer 52, Caston 6

     

    Plainfield 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

     

    Princeton 34, Phalen 18

     

    Rensselaer 38, Munster 0

     

    S. Adams 55, Heritage 8

     

    S. Bend Riley 45, S. Bend Clay 8

     

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 21, S. Bend Adams 14

     

    S. Putnam 34, Greencastle 27

     

    Salem 14, Brownstown 12

     

    Seeger 48, Riverton Parke 8

     

    Seymour 47, Jennings Co. 7

     

    Silver Creek 60, Eastern (Pekin) 8

     

    Southridge 58, Pike Central 0

     

    Southwood 25, Northfield 8

     

    Sullivan 31, N. Putnam 13

     

    Tell City 35, N. Posey 17

     

    Terre Haute South 34, Terre Haute North 13

     

    Tippecanoe Valley 60, N. Miami 0

     

    Tipton 43, Cass 6

     

    Tri 51, Wes-Del 16

     

    Tri-Central 48, Clinton Prairie 6

     

    Tri-West 41, Western Boone 14

     

    Triton Central 33, Monrovia 20

     

    Union Co. 40, Hagerstown 21

     

    W. Lafayette 47, Lafayette Catholic 14

     

    W. Washington 60, Springs Valley 20

     

    Wabash 14, Peru 10

     

    Warren Central 40, Lawrence Central 0

     

    Warsaw 40, Mishawaka 32

     

    Western 65, Benton Central 14

     

    Westfield 24, Noblesville 10

     

    Wheeler 41, S. Central (Union Mills) 21

     

    Whiteland 45, Franklin 21

     

    Zionsville 27, Franklin Central 0

     

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

     

    Concord vs. Wawasee, ppd. to Sep 12th.

     

    ------

     

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

