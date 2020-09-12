Saturday, September 12, 2020 1:40 pm
Indiana HS football scores
Associated Press
Friday's scores
Adams Central 48, Jay Co. 7
Andrean 47, E. Chicago Central 0
Angola 41, W. Noble 0
Batesville 48, Rushville 14
Bedford N. Lawrence 41, Madison 28
Beech Grove 17, Indpls Scecina 14
Blackford 41, Alexandria 32
Bloomington South 44, Bloomington North 37, OT
Bluffton 45, Woodlan 21
Boone Grove 51, Hammond Noll 20
Bremen 41, Triton 0
Brownsburg 47, Avon 29
Carmel 45, Indpls Pike 44, 2OT
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12
Cascade 56, Cloverdale 0
Castle 35, Ev. Harrison 0
Center Grove 35, Indpls Ben Davis 12
Centerville 35, Winchester 7
Central Noble 27, Prairie Hts. 0
Charlestown 43, N. Harrison 26
Chesterton 45, LaPorte 21
Clarksville 20, Providence 14
Columbia City 45, Huntington North 20
Columbus East 49, Jeffersonville 0
Corydon 43, Scottsburg 7
Covenant Christian 57, Indpls Washington 6
Covington 42, Fountain Central 14
Crown Point 16, Lake Central 7
Culver 20, W. Central 6
Danville 56, Crawfordsville 0
Decatur Central 50, Martinsville 21
Delta 14, Yorktown 7
E. Central 36, Franklin Co. 12
Eastbrook 26, Oak Hill 7
Eastern (Greentown) 61, Taylor 0
Eastside 26, Churubusco 0
Edgewood 10, Owen Valley 7
Elkhart 56, S. Bend Washington 6
Ev. Central 55, Vincennes 7
Ev. Memorial 13, Ev. Mater Dei 10
Ev. North 42, Ev. Reitz 14
Fairfield 44, Fremont 13
Floyd Central 56, New Albany 19
Forest Park 13, Tecumseh 0
Frankfort 40, Southmont 22
Frankton 24, Elwood 21
Ft. Wayne Concordia 38, Ft. Wayne Luers 0
Ft. Wayne North 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 22
Ft. Wayne Snider 14, Ft. Wayne South 7
Garrett 39, Lakeland 18
Gary West 46, Bowman Academy 8
Gibson Southern 43, Boonville 35
Glenn 10, Jimtown 7
Hamilton Hts. 41, Northwestern 7
Hamilton Southeastern 21, Fishers 9
Hanover Central 49, River Forest 14
Heritage Christian 52, Eastern Hancock 21
Heritage Hills 36, S. Spencer 7
Highland 35, Lake Station 6
Hobart 38, Culver Academy 0
Homestead 34, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34, 3OT
Indian Creek 49, Brown Co. 8
Indpls Attucks 30, Indpls Manual 18
Indpls Brebeuf 28, Guerin Catholic 7
Indpls Cathedral 39, Indpls Chatard 20
Indpls Lutheran 79, Indpls Shortridge 0
Indpls N. Central 27, Lawrence North 21
Indpls Park Tudor 55, Traders Point Christian 14
Indpls Ritter 28, Speedway 21
Indpls Roncalli 31, Columbus North 27
Indpls Tech 14, Logansport 6
Jasper 45, Ev. Bosse 0
Kankakee Valley 44, N. Newton 8
Knightstown 13, Union City 8
Knox 14, N. Judson 0
Kokomo 28, McCutcheon 23
LaVille 17, Winamac 6
Lafayette Jeff 76, Lafayette Harrison 55
Lapel 36, Shenandoah 31
Lawrenceburg 56, Greensburg 14
Leo 35, New Haven 8
Linton 46, N. Vermillion 7
Lowell 47, Griffith 28
Maconaquah 31, Whitko 28
Manchester 41, Rochester 14
Marion 49, Anderson 0
Merrillville 58, Portage 19
Mishawaka Marian 35, New Prairie 14
Mississinewa 34, Madison-Grant 12
Mitchell 28, Eastern (Greene) 6
Monroe Central 49, Northeastern 0
Mooresville 41, Greenwood 13
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35, New Palestine 22
Muncie Central 47, Richmond 41
N. Daviess 34, Washington 20
N. Decatur 44, Oldenburg 0
N. Montgomery 44, Delphi 38
N. White 42, Tri-County 18
New Castle 55, Shelbyville 0
Northridge 44, Plymouth 0
Northview 46, W. Vigo 7
Norwell 45, Bellmont 0
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 21, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13
Parke Heritage 59, Carroll (Flora) 12
Pendleton Hts. 35, Greenfield 18
Penn 30, E. Noble 24
Perry Central 28, Paoli 8
Pioneer 52, Caston 6
Plainfield 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 7
Princeton 34, Phalen 18
Rensselaer 38, Munster 0
S. Adams 55, Heritage 8
S. Bend Riley 45, S. Bend Clay 8
S. Bend St. Joseph's 21, S. Bend Adams 14
S. Putnam 34, Greencastle 27
Salem 14, Brownstown 12
Seeger 48, Riverton Parke 8
Seymour 47, Jennings Co. 7
Silver Creek 60, Eastern (Pekin) 8
Southridge 58, Pike Central 0
Southwood 25, Northfield 8
Sullivan 31, N. Putnam 13
Tell City 35, N. Posey 17
Terre Haute South 34, Terre Haute North 13
Tippecanoe Valley 60, N. Miami 0
Tipton 43, Cass 6
Tri 51, Wes-Del 16
Tri-Central 48, Clinton Prairie 6
Tri-West 41, Western Boone 14
Triton Central 33, Monrovia 20
Union Co. 40, Hagerstown 21
W. Lafayette 47, Lafayette Catholic 14
W. Washington 60, Springs Valley 20
Wabash 14, Peru 10
Warren Central 40, Lawrence Central 0
Warsaw 40, Mishawaka 32
Western 65, Benton Central 14
Westfield 24, Noblesville 10
Wheeler 41, S. Central (Union Mills) 21
Whiteland 45, Franklin 21
Zionsville 27, Franklin Central 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Concord vs. Wawasee, ppd. to Sep 12th.
------
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
