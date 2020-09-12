Indiana: 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths Saturday

Health officials announced today that 1,076 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 104,561 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

Today’s totals include 20,517 tests from a laboratory that recently began submitting electronic results, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement.

A total of 3,213 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day, the state health department said. It said another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 1,206,980 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,183,104 Friday, the state health department said. It said a total of 1,666,889 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.