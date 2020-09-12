Woman dead after shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday night.

Officers said they arrived at Hickory Mill Apartments, 5800 Turtle Creek Dr., about 10:35 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive inside a parked vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics and police said she suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire in the area shortly before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators have no suspects in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.