Indiana: 1,249 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death Sunday

Health officials said today that 1,249 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 105,804 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

Multiple additional testing facilities have been newly added into the electronic reporting system, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. It said this resulted in the addition of 426 cases, 21,674 tested individuals and 29,980 tests administered to today's counts.

A total of 3,214 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from the previous day, the state health department said. It said another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

About 39% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 80% of ventilators are available statewide, the state health department said. To date, it said, 1,238,984 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,206,980 Saturday. A total of 1,720,326 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.