Verbatim: Allen COVID-19 counts reported Sunday

The Allen County Department of Health issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (September 13, 2020) -- Another 35 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 23 confirmed PCR cases and 12 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 5,618 cases and 185 deaths Sunday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 261 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/