Monday, September 14, 2020 2:54 pm
DeKalb County confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The patients range from 15 to 79 years old, the health department said in a statement. Fifteen are recovering at home; the status of two was not available.
DeKalb County now has 425 COVID-19 cases, the health department said.
