Indiana: 755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday

Health officials today announced that 755 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 106,540 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

Multiple additional testing facilities have been newly sent into the electronic reporting system, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. The statement said this resulted in the addition of 818 tested individuals and 1,770 tests administered (all negative results) to today's counts.

A total of 3,215 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day, the state health department said. It said another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 1,247,293 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,238,984 Sunday. A total of 1,738,305 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.