Allen County coroner 's office IDs Friday shooting victim

The Allen County coroner's office has identified the woman shot in the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Twilah Newmon-Thomas, 44, of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Her death is the 36th homicide of the year in Allen County.

Fort Wayne police have said they arrived at Hickory Mill Apartments and found the victim unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire in the area shortly before officers arrived, police have said.

Investigators initially had no suspects in the shooting, which remains under investigation.