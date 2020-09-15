Renters receive relief

Fort Wayne will receive nearly $1.3 million in federal funding to provide renters with temporary financial assistance, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced.

The money is part of a nearly $2 billion allocation for HUD's Community Development Block Grant program from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Indiana and 24 Hoosier communities will receive $27.3 million from the program.

HUD said in a news release that the funding is focused on communities with a greater risk of evictions because of high unemployment, high rates of businesses in industries with large job losses in states with high unemployment and concentrations of people most at risk for coronavirus transmission and eviction. The money will be used to help people meet rental obligations for up to six months.