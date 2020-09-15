Traffic lane changes coming to Northside Neighborhood

Fort Wayne's Public Works Department will be making changes to traffic lanes along St. Joseph Boulevard, Columbia Avenue and Lake Avenue in the Northside Neighborhood beginning Wednesday to prepare for long range plans to add bike lanes leading in and out of downtown Fort Wayne. Motorists should expect lane restrictions in those areas for the next two weeks.

The existing lane configuration will be modified from two lanes to a single lane to accommodate on-street parking as well as the added bike lanes. The change to single lanes will allow for more space between parked cars and is expected to reduce the risk of collisions and improve safety.

Weather permitting, construction is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Additional information, as well as updates about Fort Wayne area traffic construction, is available at TrecTheFort.org.