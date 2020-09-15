Steuben man arrested for child exploitation

A Steuben County man was arrested Monday on charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography, Indiana State Police said.

Joseph McDowell, 38, was arrested after the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip on July 27, state police said.

The tip led to a search warrant of a house in the 4000 block of North County Road 450 West in Angola, police said.

McDowell was charged with two counts of child exploitation involving a child younger than 12, five counts of possession of child pornography involving a child younger than 12 and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

McDowell was being held in the Steuben County Jail.