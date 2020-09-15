Barricaded man surrenders after standoff

A man barricaded himself inside a home in the 700 block of Valdosta Drive early Tuesday after a family fight, Fort Wayne police said.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. to a domestic battery between a father and son. The son was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police were told a gun was involved. Despite several attempts, they could not make contact with the man inside, Kenneth Lawless, 51. Emergency services and air support units were called, police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and Lawless surrendered after a chemical agent was used in the home, police said.

A gun was recovered, but police said they don't not know if it was used in the battery.

Lawless was charged with two counts of domestic battery and was being held in the Allen County jail.