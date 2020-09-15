Man accused of breaking into home, injuring dog

A Muncie man is charged with felony burglary after entering a Fort Wayne woman's home while delivering a package in June.

Keith A. Carey also took the woman's puppy and tossed it from his car has he was driving away, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

The woman was in the shower when Carey, 49 – a deliverer for Shipt – arrived June 25, the affidavit says. Police say he entered the home through a back door, took the 4-month-old rottweiler and started to leave as the woman called 911 and yelled at Carey.

"(Carey) takes the puppy and throws it out of the car window and the puppy slams into the ground," the affidavit says. "The puppy hit its head on the driveway. The defendant then accelerates between houses and through yards to escape."

An arrest warrant has been issued, and Carey also faces a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

The burglary charge is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

mleblanc@jg.net