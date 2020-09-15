State justices let stand molester's conviction

The Indiana Supreme Court has let stand a lower court ruling upholding the conviction of a local man who raped an 8-year-old girl.

Jurors in September 2019 found Rian North, 29, guilty of three counts of child molesting, and he was sentenced to 36 years in prison. The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the convictions in June, and the state Supreme Court last week denied transfer in the case – meaning the conviction stands.

North is being held at the Miami Correction Facility, Indiana Department of Correction records show.