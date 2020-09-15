Trial set for woman involved in fatal crash

An April 27 trial date has been scheduled for a woman charged in a 2019 crash that killed a man.

Hope R. King, 28, had marijuana in her system when she drove her car into a pickup driven by George Banks, 46, on Washington Center Road, near Flaugh Road, investigators said. She is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness in the Nov. 18 crash.

King's 1-year-old daughter was in the car at the time, charging documents said.

Driving while intoxicated causing death, the most serious charge, is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

A magistrate Monday scheduled the three-day trial in Allen Superior Court.