BBB hosting shred day

The BBB Serving Northern Indiana is hosting a shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 in the Afdent parking lot, 4041 Parnell Ave.

Residents may bring up to five boxes of documents to be shredded, the organization said today. Suggested documents to shred include bank statements, pay stubs and medical bills more than a year old; paid utility bills that are more than a month old; pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations; ATM receipts; and supporting tax documents more than seven years old.

The event is being held to help prevent identity theft. The event is free, although a $5 donation to the BBB's Charitable and Education Fund is recommended.