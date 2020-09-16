The Journal Gazette
 
    1-day lane restrictions for portion of Tillman Road

    A portion of Tillman Road between South Anthony Boulevard and Bauer Avenue will have lane restrictions for the day Thursday while crews work on communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

