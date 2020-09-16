DeKalb reports 6 new novel coronavirus cases, 1 more death

The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed one new death of a COVID-19 positive patient and six new cases of the novel coronavirus in county residents.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 437 and the total number of deaths to 13, the health department said in a statement.

The patient who died was older than 70, the statement said. It said three patients ages eight to 39 are recovering at home; no further information is available on three patients ages 49 to 86.