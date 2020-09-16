Indiana: 624 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths Wednesday

Health officials announced today that 624 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 12 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 107,809 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 3,247 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, it said, 1,261,892 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,254,731 Tuesday. A total of 1,770,032 tests, including repeat tests have been reported to the state department of health since Feb. 26.

For testing locations and sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.