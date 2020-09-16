Verbatim: Ardmore Avenue Upgrades Offer Welcoming Entrance to Fort Wayne

The following was released on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Mayor Tom Henry and local community leaders gathered today to celebrate the completion of improvements to Ardmore Avenue from Airport Expressway to James Ross Drive near the entrance to Fort Wayne International Airport. The improvements, which include a 25-foot lighted gateway marker, create an attractive first impression for visitors traveling to and from the airport.

“This project is one of many that we've completed as part of our Front Door Fort Wayne Plan to enhance the major gateways and corridors into our community,” said Mayor Henry. “Ensuring that we make a good first impression on visitors as they arrive in our city is critical to our work to bring new jobs and talent to our region.”

The approximately one-mile length of roadway has been widened to include a center turn lane, new street lighting, street trees and an asphalt trail along the east side of Ardmore. There are now ADA-compliant curb ramps at the intersections of James Ross Drive, Vanguard Drive and Airport Expressway. In order to address numerous drainage issues, storm sewers were installed, including curb and gutter inlets and yard inlets.

The project also included the addition of four new wayfinding signs, as well as a 25-foot lighted gateway marker and landscaping at the southeast corner of Ardmore Avenue and Airport Expressway. The marker was designed and built by Creative Sign Resources, the road project was designed by A&Z Engineering and it was constructed by E&B Paving. Earth Source provided the landscaping services.

The trail on the east side of Ardmore Avenue is the third phase of the planned Ardmore Avenue Trail, a six-mile planned trail from Jefferson Boulevard to the airport. From the airport, the trail follows Ferguson Road to Bluffton Road/SR 1. When the entire Ardmore Avenue Trail is complete, it will connect all of the neighborhoods, residences and businesses along Ardmore Avenue with the Wabash and Erie Canal Towpath Trail at Taylor Street, which then connects with over 80 miles of interconnected trails running throughout Fort Wayne.

The project investment was approximately $3.7 million; it was funded with tax increment financing funds, generated through the Baer Field TIF District. These dollars do not come from the City's general fund that is used for infrastructure improvements throughout Fort Wayne's neighborhoods.