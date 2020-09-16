Wednesday, September 16, 2020 10:35 am
6-year-old dies from injuries in Monday crash
The Journal Gazette
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she received during a crash Monday morning, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Fara Har Na was a passenger in a car involved in a crash around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Paulding and Hartzell roads, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she died Tuesday morning, the statement said.
Fara died accidentally from blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 17th in motor vehicle crashes this year, the coroner's office said.
