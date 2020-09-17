Suspect charged in 2019 shooting death

A Fort Wayne man is charged with murder in the shooting death of another man whose body was found near an intersection on the city's south side last year.

Demetre D. Payton, 27, was charged today with murder in the slaying of Jamarkus Kindred, 33. Kindred's body was found with at least one gunshot wound July 27, 2019, in the 2000 block of Lafayette Street, near Williams Street.

Police have said the two men argued.

Payton, who is listed in charging documents with several other aliases, also faces another felony charge for pointing a gun at another man the same day Kindred was killed, according to documents filed in Allen Superior Court.

