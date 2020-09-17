Monoprice recalls Category 6 ethernet bulk CMR communications cables due to the cables do not meet the flammability requirements of the UL 1666 voluntary safety standard, posing a fire hazard when the cable is exposed to a flame.

This recall involves the Monoprice Category 6 Ethernet Bulk CMR Communications cable. It is designed to prevent fires from spreading between floors through risers and vertical shafts. They contain 100% pure copper wire and are primarily used to wire your home or office for a high-speed network. The cables were sold in a variety of colors including yellow, white, blue, black, red, orange, gray, pink and purple. The cables came in various lengths including 250, 500 and 1000 foot spools. The cable has (UL) E467139 23AWGX4P CMR CAT6 UTP RoHS Compliance XXXXFT, (UL) E333346 23AWGX4P CMR CAT6 UTP RoHS Compliance XXXXFT or (UL) E339722 23AWGX4P CMR CAT6 UTP RoHS Compliance XXXXFT printed on the surface.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cables and contact Monoprice to schedule a free installation visit to inspect and replace the cable at no charge.

Consumers can contact Monoprice toll-free at 844-500-7656 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at mpcmrrecall@monoprice.com, online at https://mpcmrrecall.com/ or www.monoprice.com and click on “Recall” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

The cables were sold online at www.monoprice.com and www.amazon.com to consumers, IT installation companies, construction, and other businesses from December 2018 through February 2020 for between $20 and $130 per box, depending on length and color.