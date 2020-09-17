Man pleads guilty in October battery

A man accused of beating a woman and shooting at her last year has pleaded guilty.

Michael A. Jenkins, 37, had been charged with seven felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm, battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. He pleaded guilty today in Allen Superior Court to felony strangulation and attempted battery.

An Oct. 14 sentencing hearing is scheduled, and Jenkins faces up to six years in prison.

The woman told police that Jenkins was irate when he arrived at her home Oct. 20. He had just bought drugs, couldn't find them and demanded help, a probable cause affidavit says.

"When she stated that he just got there and she did not know what he did with the narcotics, he became angry and punched her in the mouth," the document says.

The woman told investigators Jenkins also put a gun in her mouth, threatened to kill her, choked her, bit her several times and shot at her.

She jumped from a second-story window to get away as Jenkins leaned out the window and fired two shots, police said.

mleblanc@jg.net