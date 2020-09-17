Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:36 pm
DeKalb County confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The residents' ages range from 28 to 95 years. Two residents are recovering at home. The status of the other four residents was not available.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in DeKalb County is now 443.
