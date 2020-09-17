The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:36 pm

    DeKalb County confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus.

    The residents' ages range from 28 to 95 years. Two residents are recovering at home. The status of the other four residents was not available.

    The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in DeKalb County is now 443.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story