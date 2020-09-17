Council approves settlement in lawsuit against Allen County sheriff

In a 5-2 vote today, the Allen County Council approved a $55,000 settlement in a lawsuit over a July 2019 incident involving the sheriff and a teenage festival volunteer.

The settlement will be paid out of the county's indemnification fund.

The incident in question involves Sheriff David Gladieux, who used a set of closed portable restrooms during last year's Three Rivers Festival. When confronted by the volunteer, Gladieux shoved the teenager, who fell and was injured.

Gladieux was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and placed in a pretrial diversion program. He was also ordered to pay a $334 fine and complete anger management and alcohol treatment programs.

Council members expressed displeasure at being placed in this position, but agreed to do so after attorneys estimated legal fees could range from $250,000 to $500,000.

