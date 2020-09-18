Friday, September 18, 2020 2:57 pm
Driver in Coliseum Boulevard fatal crash identified
The Journal Gazette
A 29-year-old Fort Wayne man died in a crash early today at Coliseum Boulevard and Vance Avenue, the Allen County coroner's office said.
Joshua Michael Kirchhoff died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 18th in traffic crashes in the county so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
The statement said Fort Wayne police were investigating a domestic disturbance involving a violation of a protection order about 4:10 a.m. when the suspect's blacked-out vehicle was seen near the protected person's home.
Police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled before crashing, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation by city police and the coroner's office.
