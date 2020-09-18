1 dead, 4 hurt in Ohio crash

A Kentucky woman died and four people were injured this morning in a two-vehicle crash near Ohio City, Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Mubenga "Benita" Mbombo, 46, of Lexington, Kentucky, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died from her injuries in the crash, the highway patrol at Van Wert said in a statement.

The highway patrol said Gradi Bokuma, 21, of New Bern, North Carolina, was driving west on Wren Landeck Road at 7:40 a.m. when she failed to stop for the stop sign at Ohio 118, entered the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven north on Ohio 118 by Sydney Rutledge, 17, of Rockford, Ohio.

Both vehicles traveled off the northwest side of the intersection, striking a utility pole, and Bokuma's vehicle rolled onto its side, the highway patrol said.

Bokuma; Chosen Bokuma, 14, of Lexington; and Rutledge suffered minor injuries and were taken to Van Wert Health. Clarvina Mbombo, 8, of Lexington suffered serious injuries and was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Ohio 118 was closed for four hours, the highway patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.