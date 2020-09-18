36-year term issued in molesting case

A man who sexually abused a girl in 2017 and 2018 was sentenced today to 36 years in prison.

The girl, who was younger than 14, told police Wayne W. Allen, 69, touched her inappropriately at least twice. Allen, who had worked as a missionary with an organization based in Fort Wayne, got into bed with the girl twice, according to court documents.

Jurors in August convicted Allen of two counts of child molesting. That came after an earlier trial ended in a hung jury and a trial in June was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victim in the case had no connection to his work as a missionary.

