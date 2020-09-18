Indiana: 1,499 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths reported Friday

Health officials announced today that 1,037 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and an additional 462 positive cases were added from a newly onboarded laboratory following corrections to a laboratory reporting error, bringing to 109,683 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 3,270 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Today’s results also include 1,628 tested individuals and 2,067 tests from the newly onboarded laboratory, following corrections to a laboratory reporting error. To date, 1,281,438 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,269,650 Thursday. A total of 1,813,640 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.