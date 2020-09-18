Indiana jobless rate falls to 6.4% in August

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 6.4% in August, down from 7.9% July but up from 3.2% a year earlier, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

The national rate was 8.4% in August, down from 10.2% in July but up from 3.7% a year earlier, the department said in a statement. Ohio's rate was 8.9%, down from 9% in July but up from 4.2% a year earlier.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 41,752 in August from the previous month, the statement said. This was a result of a decrease of 46,693 unemployed residents and an increase of 88,445 employed residents.

Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.36 million, and the state’s 63.5% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.7%.

Private-sector employment has decreased by 103,000 during the year and increased by 32,700 from the previous month, the statement said. It said the monthly increase is primarily because of gains in the Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector, the Private Education and Health Services sector and the Professional and Business Services sector. Total private employment stands at 2,631,000, which is 118,300 below the January 2019 peak.