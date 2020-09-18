Christmas Eve killings net 60 years

An Allen County judge this morning ordered a man to spend 60 years behind bars for the Christmas Eve slayings of two brothers at a Fort Wayne motel.

Pedro Salas Lopez, 31, had been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of Daniel Mendez-Lopez, 32, and Alfonso Mendez-Lopez, 26, but he pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Salas Lopez, also known as Pedro Sales-Lopez and Miguel Lopez, was sentenced to 30 years on each count in Allen Superior Court.

"I do believe you deserve the maximum sentence I can give you," Judge David Zent told him.

The brothers were killed after a fight inside a room at the Coliseum Inn, and defense attorney Jeffrey Terrill said alcohol and drugs were involved.

Police arrested Salas Lopez the next day at The Rescue Mission, where he arrived with blood on his clothes. He told detectives that he traveled from Kentucky to Fort Wayne for a job at a Mexican restaurant and had been staying with the brothers at the hotel.

