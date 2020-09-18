Verbatim: Trine offers College Application Week on Zoom

Trine University issued the following news release today:

ANGOLA, IND. (09/18/2020) Trine University will host a special online event for Indiana students as part of the state's College Application Week, Sept. 21-25.

Admission counselors serving the Hoosier state will be available on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, to provide a general overview of the university and answer questions. The link for the event is available at learnmoreindiana.org/scholars/events/virtual/.

Trine does not charge application fees, which many colleges waive as part of the week.

College Application Week is part of Indiana's annual College GO! Initiative, which takes place each August through November with information and resources designed to help Hoosiers plan for education beyond high school. The official "College GO!" kick-off is the last full week of September.

More than 20 Indiana colleges and 85 K-12 schools across the state will host College GO! and College Application Week events to help students navigate the admissions process.

"We are pleased with the number of Hoosier colleges and K-12 schools that are participating in College Application Week to help high schoolers with the college application and admissions process," said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. "We hope that students will take advantage of the opportunity to not only apply to several of Indiana's quality colleges for free, but also learn more about which colleges are the right fit."

College Application Week is sponsored in partnership by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the American College Application Campaign (ACAC) to increase the number of first-generation and low-income students who pursue education beyond high school.

