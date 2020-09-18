Verbatim: Noble County health chief clarifies isolation vs. quarantine

The Noble County Emergency Management Agency issued the following news release:

There seems to be some confusion about what is meant by isolation and quarantine in our response to COVID-19.

Isolation is used to separate people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from people who are not infected, even in their home.

Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

Who needs to isolate?

· People who have COVID-19

· People who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are able to recover at home

· People who have no symptoms (are asymptomatic) but have tested positive for the infection

Steps to take to isolate:

· Stay home except to get medical care

· Monitor symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately

· Stay in a separate room from other household members, if possible

· Use a separate bathroom, if possible

· Avoid contact with other members of the household and pets

· Do not share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils

· Wear a mask when around other people

After isolation, you can be with others after the following:

· At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and

· At least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication and

· Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving

(If you had severe illness from COVID-19, your healthcare provider may recommend that you stay in isolation for longer than 10 days after your symptoms first appeared.)

If you tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms, you can be with others after:

· 10 days have passed since the date you had your positive test

· If you develop symptoms after testing positive, follow the guidance above.

On the other hand, quarantine is separating and restricting the movement of people who were exposed to the disease to see if they become sick.

Individuals exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure, even if they test negative before the end of quarantine.

People need to quarantine who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 (except people who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months as long as they do not develop symptoms again.)

What counts as close contact?

· You were within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more

· You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19

· You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)

· You shared eating or drinking utensils

· They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you

How to be quarantined:

· Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19

· Watch for fever (100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

· If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19

As you can see, isolation is stricter but briefer than quarantine because the virus is contagious for a shorter time (10 days) than the possible incubation period (14 days) after just being exposed to a positive case. However, both are important in the effort to control the spread of the virus to those around you.

Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County Health Officer