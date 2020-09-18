Friday, September 18, 2020 7:58 am
Washington Center Road lane restrictions
Washington Center Road between Innovation Boulevard and Lima Road will have intermittent eastbound lane restrictions on Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish Nov. 2.
For more information, call 260-427-6155.
