    Friday, September 18, 2020 7:58 am

    Washington Center Road lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Washington Center Road between Innovation Boulevard and Lima Road will have intermittent eastbound lane restrictions on Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish Nov. 2.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155.

