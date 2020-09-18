1 dead after crash

A man is dead after leading police on a short chase early today near the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Vance Avenue in Fort Wayne.

Officers said they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2600 block of Kenwood Avenue about 3:46 a.m.

Police said they saw the man drive by the residence of the incident and a brief chase ensued with the man refusing to pull over.

His vehicle ran a red light, drove through the intersection of Coliseum and Vance, and hit an oncoming truck, officers said.

The man was killed in the crash and the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, police said.

Traffic was diverted from the area until about 8 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.