Indiana: 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths reported Saturday

Health officials announced today that 1,104 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 110,759 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 3,278 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 9 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 1,292,615 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,281,438 Friday. A total of 1,844,301 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.