The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 19, 2020 7:22 am

    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

     

    Friday's scores

     

    Adams Central 42, Heritage 6

     

    Alexandria 41, Elwood 26

     

    Andrean 52, Highland 10

     

    Angola 49, Lakeland 27

     

    Attica 20, Fountain Central 0

     

    Avon 35, Franklin Central 7

     

    Beech Grove 41, Indpls Washington 6

     

    Bloomington North 24, Terre Haute North 21, OT

     

    Bloomington South 49, Terre Haute South 3

     

    Bluffton 48, Jay Co. 7

     

    Boonville 44, Linton 42, OT

     

    Brownsburg 42, Fishers 6

     

    Brownstown 55, N. Harrison 22

     

    Cambridge City 20, Hagerstown 14, OT

     

    Carmel 36, Lawrence North 34

     

    Cass 15, Northwestern 0

     

    Castle 28, Vincennes 7

     

    Center Grove 47, Indpls N. Central 0

     

    Centerville 49, Tri 14

     

    Central Noble 35, Fremont 34, OT

     

    Churubusco 42, Prairie Hts. 0

     

    Clinton Central 62, Taylor 6

     

    Columbia City 13, DeKalb 12

     

    Columbus East 48, New Albany 14

     

    Concord 33, Goshen 0

     

    Corydon 44, Eastern (Pekin) 6

     

    Covenant Christian 56, Indpls Tindley 0

     

    Crown Point 24, Portage 21

     

    Danville 28, Tri-West 7

     

    Delphi 42, Tri-Central 14

     

    E. Central 36, Batesville 3

     

    Eastbrook 62, Frankton 12

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 52, Carroll (Flora) 0

     

    Eastern Hancock 42, Knightstown 7

     

    Eastside 40, Garrett 0

     

    Elkhart Central 20, Penn 19

     

    Ev. Central 57, Ev. Reitz 20

     

    Ev. Memorial 37, Ev. Harrison 7

     

    Ev. North 48, Ev. Bosse 0

     

    Fairfield 41, W. Noble 7

     

    Floyd Central 38, Jeffersonville 10

     

    Franklin 48, Martinsville 21

     

    Frontier 32, Traders Point Christian 12

     

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 20, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 48, Ft. Wayne North 46

     

    Ft. Wayne South 29, Ft. Wayne Wayne 28

     

    Greenfield 51, Shelbyville 0

     

    Greensburg 41, Phalen 14

     

    Griffith 35, Hanover Central 8

     

    Hamilton Hts. 19, Western 18, OT

     

    Hammond Noll 64, Lake Station 54

     

    Heritage Christian 51, Indpls Shortridge 6

     

    Heritage Hills 35, N. Posey 34, 2OT

     

    Homestead 33, Ft. Wayne Snider 3

     

    Huntington North 35, Bellmont 13

     

    Indpls Ben Davis 21, Warren Central 14

     

    Indpls Cathedral 25, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 22

     

    Indpls Chatard 42, Southport 0

     

    Indpls Lutheran 56, Cascade 7

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 29, Greencastle 28

     

    Indpls Pike 41, Lawrence Central 0

     

    Indpls Ritter 38, Lapel 8

     

    Indpls Roncalli 42, Guerin Catholic 0

     

    Jasper 28, Ev. Mater Dei 14

     

    Jimtown 14, Bremen 13

     

    Kankakee Valley 53, Munster 0

     

    Knox 45, Glenn 13

     

    LaPorte 28, Lake Central 16

     

    LaVille 41, Caston 6

     

    Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14

     

    Lafayette Jeff 50, Kokomo 13

     

    Lawrenceburg 36, Indpls Tech 7

     

    Leo 24, E. Noble 0

     

    Madison 42, Jennings Co. 13

     

    Marion 53, Richmond 0

     

    McCutcheon 34, Logansport 0

     

    Milan 25, N. Decatur 7

     

    Mishawaka 39, Plymouth 30

     

    Mishawaka Marian 35, S. Bend Adams 13

     

    Mooresville 20, Decatur Central 14

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35, Delta 0

     

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 29, Forest Park 20

     

    N. Daviess 40, Rock Creek Academy 7

     

    N. Judson 29, Winamac 0

     

    N. Knox 45, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

     

    N. Newton 41, W. Central 6

     

    N. Putnam 44, Cloverdale 6

     

    N. Vermillion 35, Riverton Parke 16

     

    New Castle 39, Yorktown 13

     

    New Palestine 13, Pendleton Hts. 3

     

    New Prairie 45, S. Bend St. Joseph's 20

     

    NorthWood 39, Wawasee 0

     

    Northeastern 27, Union City 7

     

    Northfield 55, Manchester 18

     

    Northview 35, Owen Valley 0

     

    Norwell 43, New Haven 8

     

    Oak Hill 7, Mississinewa 6

     

    Oldenburg 38, Switzerland Co. 0

     

    Parke Heritage 69, Eastern (Greene) 8

     

    Perry Central 35, Tecumseh 6

     

    Peru 14, Maconaquah 7

     

    Pioneer 48, Indpls Attucks 12

     

    Plainfield 38, Greenwood 35

     

    Princeton 42, S. Spencer 28

     

    Providence 23, Charlestown 14

     

    River Forest 56, E. Chicago Central 0

     

    S. Adams 31, Monroe Central 14

     

    S. Bend Riley 34, Gary West 0

     

    S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 6

     

    S. Putnam 42, Edgewood 0

     

    Salem 51, Clarksville 14

     

    Seeger 65, Covington 14

     

    Seymour 26, Bedford N. Lawrence 7

     

    Shenandoah 41, Wes-Del 6

     

    Sheridan 34, Clinton Prairie 7

     

    Sherwood Fairview, Ohio 69, Woodlan 0

     

    Silver Creek 49, Scottsburg 13

     

    Southmont 30, Crawfordsville 24

     

    Southridge 48, Gibson Southern 28

     

    Southwood 35, Wabash 0

     

    Speedway 21, Monrovia 14

     

    Sullivan 14, S. Vermillion 13, OT

     

    Tell City 41, Springs Valley 0

     

    Tippecanoe Valley 54, Rochester 0

     

    Tipton 41, Lafayette Catholic 21

     

    Tri-County 56, S. Newton 18

     

    Triton 48, Culver 8

     

    Triton Central 14, Indian Creek 6

     

    Twin Lakes 30, Benton Central 12

     

    Union Co. 25, Winchester 22

     

    Valparaiso 30, Chesterton 21

     

    W. Lafayette 27, Rensselaer 21, OT

     

    W. Vigo 26, Brown Co. 14

     

    W. Washington 43, Paoli 0

     

    Warsaw 27, Northridge 14

     

    Washington 44, Pike Central 21

     

    Western Boone 38, N. Montgomery 16

     

    Westfield 14, Hamilton Southeastern 3

     

    Wheeler 44, Boone Grove 0

     

    Whiteland 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 0

     

    Whitko 53, N. Miami 24

     

    Zionsville 24, Noblesville 17

     

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

     

    Indpls Brebeuf vs. Culver Academy, ccd.

     

    ------

     

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story