Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 756 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 111,505 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 3,281 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,301,940 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,292,615 on Saturday. A total of 1,867,826 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.