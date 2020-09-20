Man suffers from life-threatening injuries after being struck by car

Fort Wayne police are looking for information about a car they believe struck a man in the 3400 block of North Clinton Street.

The man was found in the road around 1 a.m. with life-threatening injuries, a statement said.

Investigators believe the car that hit the victim fled the scene. Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

The crash remains under investigation.