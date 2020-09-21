The Journal Gazette
 
    Lane restrictions for section of Jefferson Boulevard

    The Journal Gazette

    Jefferson Boulevard from Apple Glen Drive to Illinois Road and on Hillegas Road from Jefferson Boulevard to Illinois Road will have lane restrictions beginning Tuesday while crews work on communication lines, the city right of way department said.

    The work is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city traffic and engineering department at 427-1172.

