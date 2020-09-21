Monday, September 21, 2020 8:00 am
Lane restrictions for section of Jefferson Boulevard
The Journal Gazette
Jefferson Boulevard from Apple Glen Drive to Illinois Road and on Hillegas Road from Jefferson Boulevard to Illinois Road will have lane restrictions beginning Tuesday while crews work on communication lines, the city right of way department said.
The work is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.
For questions or to report problems, call the city traffic and engineering department at 427-1172.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story