High-speed chase leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase into Warsaw on Sunday.

The pursuit began about 7 a.m. during an attempted traffic stop on a 2019 Nissan Sentra traveling 90 mph on U.S. 30 near Columbia City. The driver, later identified as Devonte Devon Perkins, 37, of Michigan City, sped off and then attempted to evade officers from multiple agencies for nearly 30 miles into Kosciusko County, at times with speeds of more than 115 mph, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

Stop sticks were deployed at County Road 650 East near Pierceton, shredding one tire, but Perkins continued to flee. The tire eventually came off the rim, and passengers in the car dumped items out the window, which were recovered and found to be two handguns.

More stop sticks were deployed in Warsaw, and additional officers blocked intersections until the car stopped just west of Warsaw on County Road 200 South at Zimmer Road, 40 minutes later. All three occupants were taken into custody.

Perkins, Jahnesha Annette Thompson, 37, of South Bend, and Terrell Yusef Morrow Jr., 32, of South Bend, were charged with various felonies and misdemeanors, including for marijuana possession. They were booked into custody at the Whitley County jail pending arraignment. Perkins and Morrow were found to have active arrest warrants.