The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, November 20, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 66

    High one year ago 45

    Normal 48

    Record: 1930 75

    Low temperature 38

    Low one year ago 36

    Normal 32

    Record: 1914 11

    Stage of the Maumee 1.64 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 13

    For November 338

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For November 0.97 inch (-0.94)

    For the year 34.04 inches (-0.35)

    Snowfall

    For Thursday none

    For November trace (-0.7)

    Since July 1 trace (-1.0)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:34 a.m.

    Sunset 5:17 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:01 p.m.

    Moonset 10:47 p.m.

    First Quarter

    Nov. 21

    Full Moon

    Nov. 30

    Last Quarter

    Dec. 7

    New Moon

    Dec. 14

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story