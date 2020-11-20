Friday, November 20, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 66
High one year ago 45
Normal 48
Record: 1930 75
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 36
Normal 32
Record: 1914 11
Stage of the Maumee 1.64 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 13
For November 338
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For November 0.97 inch (-0.94)
For the year 34.04 inches (-0.35)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For November trace (-0.7)
Since July 1 trace (-1.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:34 a.m.
Sunset 5:17 p.m.
Moonrise 1:01 p.m.
Moonset 10:47 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 21
Full Moon
Nov. 30
Last Quarter
Dec. 7
New Moon
Dec. 14
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story