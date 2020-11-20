Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 66

High one year ago 45

Normal 48

Record: 1930 75

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 36

Normal 32

Record: 1914 11

Stage of the Maumee 1.64 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 13

For November 338

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For November 0.97 inch (-0.94)

For the year 34.04 inches (-0.35)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For November trace (-0.7)

Since July 1 trace (-1.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:34 a.m.

Sunset 5:17 p.m.

Moonrise 1:01 p.m.

Moonset 10:47 p.m.