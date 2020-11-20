First widespread snow of season possible this weekend

Up to 2 inches of snow could fall this weekend over parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, but it's no sure thing, the National Weather Service said today.

Accumulating snow is possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, the weather service said. While snow will likely accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, it said, accumulation on roadways may be possible, especially if the snow starts before sunrise Sunday.

The weather service said parts of Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance and Williams counties in Ohio were most likely to see up to 2 inches of snow.

