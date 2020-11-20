Friday, November 20, 2020 5:12 pm
Kitchen fire moderately damages apartment at Three Rivers
The Journal Gazette
A kitchen fire this morning moderately damaged a third-floor apartment at Three Rivers Apartments, Fort Wayne firefighters said.
The apartment's occupant evacuated safely and no one was injured.
Firefighters were called about 10 a.m. and found a fire in an apartment on the third floor of the north tower, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story