The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, November 20, 2020 5:12 pm

    Kitchen fire moderately damages apartment at Three Rivers

    The Journal Gazette

    A kitchen fire this morning moderately damaged a third-floor apartment at Three Rivers Apartments, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

    The apartment's occupant evacuated safely and no one was injured.

    Firefighters were called about 10 a.m. and found a fire in an apartment on the third floor of the north tower, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story