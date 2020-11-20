Verbatim: Holcombs test negative for COVID-19

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office issued this news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS -- Governor Eric J. Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor and First Lady began quarantining Tuesday after several members of their security detail tested positive for COVID-19 and they were determined to be close contacts of the infected individuals.

The Governor and First Lady received both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, and had negative results on both. They are doing well and are not experiencing symptoms.

Per the advice of Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the Governor and First Lady will not be tested again unless they develop symptoms. They will continue their 14-day quarantine and can resume a normal schedule with vigilance about masking and social distancing on Tuesday, Dec. 1.