Friday, November 20, 2020 2:58 pm
Meyer Road section closed for railroad track repair
The Journal Gazette
Meyer Road will be closed to through traffic until Wednesday between Indiana 930 and New Haven Avenue at the railroad tracks for track repair, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Indiana 930, Coliseum Boulevard and New Haven Avenue, the city's transportation engineering department said in a statement.
For more information or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
