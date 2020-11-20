Friday, November 20, 2020 2:00 pm
DeKalb reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, county's 26th death
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, as well as the county's 26th death from the novel coronavirus.
The patient who died was older than 70, the health department said in a statement. It said the total number of positive cases in DeKalb County is now 1,647.
Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story