    Friday, November 20, 2020 2:00 pm

    DeKalb reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, county's 26th death

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, as well as the county's 26th death from the novel coronavirus.

    The patient who died was older than 70, the health department said in a statement. It said the total number of positive cases in DeKalb County is now 1,647.

     

