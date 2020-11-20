Indiana: 6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 63 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,912 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 282,311 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 4,952 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 254 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,030,938 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,009,763 Thursday. A total of 3,785,422 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.