Woman critical after crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a traffic crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries and a man hurt Thursday.

Officers believe the crash happened along Maplecrest Road when a vehicle collided with another motorist attempting to turn east onto Stellhorn Road about 4 p.m.

Police said one driver was found on the ground and the other driver was still inside a vehicle.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the woman's condition was later downgraded.

No further information was provided.