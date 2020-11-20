Friday, November 20, 2020 5:43 am
Woman critical after crash
Fort Wayne police are investigating a traffic crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries and a man hurt Thursday.
Officers believe the crash happened along Maplecrest Road when a vehicle collided with another motorist attempting to turn east onto Stellhorn Road about 4 p.m.
Police said one driver was found on the ground and the other driver was still inside a vehicle.
The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the woman's condition was later downgraded.
No further information was provided.
