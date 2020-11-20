The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, November 20, 2020 5:43 am

    Woman critical after crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are investigating a traffic crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries and a man hurt Thursday.

    Officers believe the crash happened along Maplecrest Road when a vehicle collided with another motorist attempting to turn east onto Stellhorn Road about 4 p.m.

    Police said one driver was found on the ground and the other driver was still inside a vehicle.

    The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the woman's condition was later downgraded.

    No further information was provided.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story